Free coaching centre to be set up for DSC candidates: MLA Surendra

Kalyanadurg (Anantapur district): Teachers’ union leaders and government teachers met Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu at TDP party office here on Sunday and congratulated him. They lauded CM N Chandrababu Naidu for signing the first Mega DSC file and to set up a free coaching centre in Kalyanadurg constituency with well-qualified teachers to provide training to job seekers.

MLA Surendra Babu assured that CM Naidu will rule without putting any pressure or trouble to teachers. He asked teachers to provide good education to students and help them to excel. Along with the development of the constituency, Kalyanadurg municipality will also be developed in two or three years, BTP canal works will be taken up, he assured, adding that it will start in the first week of August. The MLA said the city park will be developed on Bellary Road so that people can enjoy pleasant environment.