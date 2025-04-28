Free eye camp gets overwhelming response

Naresh Nandam

Parchur

A free mega eye and medical camp organised under the leadership of MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao received an overwhelming response from the public on Sunday.

The camp was conducted at the MLA’s camp office through a collaborative effort of Nova Agri Group, Yeluri Charitable Trust, and Green Spark Foundation, with services provided by Shankar Eye Hospital.

Following the MLA’s directives, his camp office staff made extensive arrangements, including shelters and separate counters for women and men, along with drinking water and food facilities.

People began queuing up as early as 7 am, with approximately 1,000 individuals attending the free eye camp. Hypertension, diabetes, and other blood tests were conducted before separate eye examinations were performed for men and women.

Of those examined, 325 patients were referred for eye surgeries by the doctors.

The event began with floral tributes to the statue of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and portraits of Yeluri Nageswara Rao.

During the meeting that followed, various speakers praised MLA Yeluri for conducting free eye camps with the goal of ensuring no one in the constituency suffers from eye problems. They commended him as a dedicated public servant who consistently provides medical services to the people.