Free eye check-up camp organised

Ongole: A free eye medical camp organised by DJR Trust, in collaboration with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, was held at the Sai Baba Temple in Santhapet here on Sunday, providing free eye examinations to approximately 1500 people.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao attended as the chief guest, along with his family.

Free medicines and spectacles were distributed to needy patients through the DJR Trust under the MLA’s supervision. Speaking at the event, Janardhana Rao stated that DJR Trust consistently serves the poor and underprivileged.

He announced that patients diagnosed with cataracts during the camp would receive free eye surgeries through NTR Vaidya Seva cards.

Dr Sai Yaswanth and Dr Lakshmi Sirisha represented Dr Agarwal’s Hospital at the event. V Jayakumar Reddy, temple administrator Chenchala Rao, and various party leaders attended the programme.