Free gas cylinders Deepavali gift to women: Minister Farooq

Nandyal/Banaganapalle: Law and Justice Minister NMD Farooq and R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given free gas cylinders as Deepavali gift to the women beneficiaries. As many as 4,04,670 are benefitting from the scheme across the district.

Minister NMD Farooqinaugurated the scheme at Nandyal Municipal Town Hall, while Janardhan Reddy launched the scheme in Banaganapalle on Friday.

Minister Farooq said CM Naidu had fullfilled his assurance given to the peopleduring election of giving three gas cylinders freely. CM Chandrababu Naidu with an aim to bring joy in the lives of the poor people has brought Deepam scheme. He called upon the people to properly utilise the welfare schemes. He further said that the State government is distributing Rs4,000 pension under NTR Bharosa scheme to the beneficiaries at their door steps.

“Also, as promised Anna canteens were brought into service for the benefit of poor people, where food is being served at a nominal cost of Rs5. Steps are being taken to launch free bus service,” the Minister said.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan said every women beneficiary will get 3 cylinders for free of cost during every financial year. The beneficiary has to pay Rs871.50 while booking the cylinder. The amount would be reimbursed and deposited into their bank account within 48 hours of delivery. The beneficiaries are told to lodge complaint after calling toll free number 1967.

In Banaganapalle, R&B Minster BC Janardhan Reddy accompanied by district Collector G Raja Kumari has launched Deepam – 2 scheme on Friday. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has kept his assurance given to the people during election. It’s a Deepavali gift to the women folks. He said earlier the CM has given gas stoves for free of cost under the scheme and now three gas cylinders are being given. Every household that benefitted from the scheme would save Rs3,000 to Rs4,000. District Collector G Raja Kumari said after TDP government has formed pension amount has been hiked from Rs 3,000 to Rs4,000. Later the Minister and Collector flagged off the auto carrying free gas cylinders.