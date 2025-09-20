Free medical camp organised

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari district): A free medical camp was organised on Friday at Ravindra Kala Bharati auditorium on the campus of National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (NIT AP), in collaboration with Tadepalligudem branch of Axis Bank.

The event was held as part of the initiatives ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (Cleanliness is Service), ‘Svasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign), and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Sivira’ (Cleaning Friends’ Safety Camp). NIT AP Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Reddy inaugurated the camp, emphasising the immense value of health and the importance of every individual paying close attention to their wellbeing. He stated that if women are healthy, the entire family remains healthy. He urged all teaching and non-teaching staff to take full advantage of the free medical services provided.

Following the inauguration, a team of doctors from Maxivision Super Specialty Hospital, Imperial Hospital (Bhimavaram), and Vijayashree Hospital (Tadepalligudem), including Dr Sravani, Dr Divya, Dr Nagaraju, Dr Rahul, Dr Marisetty Krishna Teja, and Dr Marisetty Naga Pravallika, conducted various tests. The services included blood pressure, blood sugar, ECG, general check-ups, as well as dental and eye examinations.

A total of 220 people underwent medical check-ups. Necessary medicines and spectacles were distributed to those in need. The event was attended by Dean of Student Welfare Dr K Himabindu, Associate Dean Dr Srinivasan, Tadepalligudem Axis Bank Branch Manager Hemant Kumar and others.