Free mega medical camp held

Chennekothapalli (Sri Sathya Sai district): SriSathya Sai district police, in collaboration with KIMS Savera Hospital, organised a free mega medical camp at Zilla Parishad High School in CK Palli on Sunday, attracting a massive turnout from Ramagiri, Kanaganapalli, and CK Palli mandals.

District Superintendent of Police S Sathish Kumar personally supervised the event and highlighted the need for preventive healthcare and health awareness in rural areas. The camp provided comprehensive free services, including cardiology consultations, ECG tests, orthopaedic check-ups, diabetes and BP screening, thyroid tests, eye and dental examinations, along with free distribution of medicines.

Costly diagnostics like ECG were offered at no charge. Patients needing advanced treatments—such as cardiac, eye, or dental surgeries—were identified and referred to KIMS Savera Hospital for free or low-cost care.

The police ensured smooth arrangements with food, drinking water, and shaded waiting areas for the large crowd. SP Sathish Kumar noted that many locals, reliant on agriculture and daily wages, struggle to access urban medical facilities in Anantapur, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad.