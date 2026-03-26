Srikanth appointed as BNC chairman

Vijayawada: Andhra Kabaddi Association (AKA) General Secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth has been nominated as Chairman of the Beach National Commission by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI). The announcement was made during the annual general meeting (AGM) of AKFI held in Vadodara alongside the Senior National Kabaddi Championship for Men. During the meeting, the federation constituted various sub-committees across different categories, ensuring representation from State associations and institutional units across the country. Srikanth's appointment comes in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of kabaddi, particularly for successfully organising the Senior National Beach Kabaddi Championship at Manginapudi Beach in Machilipatnam last year.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh men’s team emerged as champions in the championship, further enhancing the reputation of the State in the sport. The appointment is seen as a major milestone for the Andhra Kabaddi Association, highlighting its growing prominence at the national level.