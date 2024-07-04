Live
Free sand policy will be introduced in 3 months says Ravindra
Vijayawada : Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra said that free sand policy will be introduced in three months and sand would be made available to people.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Minister said that by introducing free sand policy, sand would be made available giving a boost to construction activity and thereby providing livelihood to construction workers.
He said that due to wrong sand policy of previous YSRCP government, workers of 40 sectors lost their livelihood. The YSRCP government concentrated more on earning money on sand instead of providing livelihood to construction workers, the Minister criticised.
Ravindra said all the sand reaches in the State will be identified and sand would be supplied to people. He said that the government will act tough on black marketing of sand.