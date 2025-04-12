Free skill training prog for rural youth launched

Kadapa: To empower rural youth and enhance their employability, Nihar Skill Education, in collaboration with C-DAC under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), has launched free skill development training programmes for unemployed youth, aged between 18 and 32 years. This initiative is being supported by both the Central and State governments.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Regional Coordinator of Nihar Skill Education N Subbarami Reddy said free training, accommodation, food, and employment opportunities will be provided to the selected candidates.

The training is aimed at equipping the rural youth with the skills required in various high-demand sectors such as electronics, healthcare, software, and beauty and wellness.

Courses being offered include Field Technician – Computing and Peripherals for candidates, who completed 10th class, ITI, or diploma; Emergency Medical Technician for candidates with Intermediate qualification, ANM, or GNM; Junior Software Web Developer for graduates or B Tech holders; and Beauty Therapy for those, who have completed at least 10th class.

After successful completion of training, participants will get government recognised certificate, practical training experience, soft skills development, and job placement assistance.