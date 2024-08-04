  • Menu
Freshers’ induction programmeheld at Lendi

Freshers' induction programmeheld at Lendi
Prof Suvarna Lakshmi of EFLU being felicitated by Lendi management

A senior professor from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, delivered a speech on “Language and Life” to new batch of B.tech students as part of the ‘Freshers Induction Programme’ at Lendi Prof G Suvarna Lakshmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suvarna Lakshmi emphasised the crucial role of language in engineering education.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Suvarna Lakshmi emphasised the crucial role of language in engineering education.

He said that confidence in communication. She explained how language skills can empower students to effectively convey their ideas and needs in their future careers.

Principal Dr V Rama Reddy said that the orientation programme would equip students to face the challenges of engineering education.

Dr Haribabu Thammineni, Vice Principal advised the students to follow the suggestions given by academicians of reputed institutions.

Dr Durga Sailaja, HOD, Sravani, Revathi, and Md Rezwan of English department have attended the programme.

