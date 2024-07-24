From a businessman to a proactive MLA

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to serve the needy and be closer to people, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar ventured into politics by bidding adieu to his business. Contesting from Elamanchili from JSP ticket, Vijay Kumar won with a majority of 48,956 votes against UV Ramanamurthy Raju (Kannababu Raju) in 2024 polls. In 2009, he tested the waters in politics by joining the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). Back then, he aspired to field from Visakhapatnam east constituency. However, he could not realise the dream.

Ahead of 2014 elections, Vijay Kumar joined TDP and served as the Elamanchili constituency in-charge. But this time too, he could not contest as an MLA. However, in sarpanch elections, he played a crucial role in making the TDP win.

Again in 2019, Vijay Kumar switched loyalties and joined Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party. As the mainstream parties decided to contest individually during the polls, Vijay Kumar got an opportunity to contest as an MLA from Elamanchili but faced failure. Since then, he has been focusing on local issues and strengthening the party from pillar to post. He was one of the key leaders who highlighted the lapses of the YSRCP government.

Along with Vijay Kumar, his brother Sundarapu Sandeep also joined the JSP. But the latter was not as proactive as his brother. After the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during the YSRCP’s rule, political equations changed drastically.

Both the JSP and TDP began working closely in the Elamanchili segment. When TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh initiated ‘Yuva Galam’, Vijay Kumar essayed an imperative part extending support to Lokesh and making his state-wide ‘yatra’ a grand success in Anakapalli district.

As an alliance candidate, Vijay Kumar got the ticket to contest from Elamanchili in the 2024 polls. As the JSP hit a 100 per cent strike rate in the polls, Vijay Kumar was one among the 21 candidates, who were fielded from the JSP.