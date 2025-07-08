From the street to school!

Nellore: In a heart-warming tale of hope and opportunity, seven-year-old Ch Penchalaiah and V Venkateswarlu, who once endured the harsh reality of begging on the streets due to extreme poverty, have now embarked on a transformative journey into formal education. Their lives took a dramatic turn thanks to the swift intervention of IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

The story began last Thursday at the VR Municipal Corporation High School campus in Nellore, where Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan was conducting an inspection. With a poignant plea for a brighter future, Penchalaiah and Venkateswarlu, driven by a deep desire for education, approached the Commissioner. "Sir, can you teach us too?" they innocently asked, expressing their wish to live a life like the other children they observed daily on their way to school.

Moved by their earnest request, Commissioner Nandan, despite his official duties, provided them with his contact information and told them to return with an adult to facilitate their admission, instilling a glimmer of hope in the young boys.

Coincidentally, their story garnered local media attention on Friday, bringing their plight to the notice of Minister Nara Lokesh. Reacting swiftly, Lokesh on Saturday directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the boys' enrollment. He took to X, expressing his deep emotion: "At Nellore VR School, two children named Penchalaiah and Venkateswarlu pleading with the Commissioner to provide them education deeply moved me. I have directed the officials there to make all necessary arrangements for the education of these children."

On Monday, during his formal inauguration of the VR School campus, Lokesh personally presented admission forms to the two children.

In a subsequent post on X, Minister Lokesh reiterated his commitment: "After inaugurating the VR School, the very first thing I did was to resolve the issue of these children - Ch Penchalaiah and V Venkateswarlu - who had been forced into begging. I ensured their admissions were arranged and personally handed over the admission forms. I wished them success and encouraged them to study hard, excel, and rise to great heights in their life."

This swift intervention by the Minister not only opens the doors of opportunity for the two children but also underscores the profound impact that such initiatives can have on the lives of the most vulnerable. Their journey from the streets to the classroom serves as a beacon of hope for many more children yearning for a chance at a brighter future.