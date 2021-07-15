Fuel price hike like petro bomb on people: PCC chief Sake Sailajanath

Machilipatnam: Describing the fuel price hike as a petro bomb lobbed on people, the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Dr Sake Sailajanath on Wednesday lambasted the Central government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices though the crude oil prices are falling worldwide.

Participating in the protest organised by the Machilipatnam Parliament constituency Congress unit, the PCC chief said that the inefficient Modi administration has been looting people after destroying the economy with its haphazard policies.

The PCC chief said that such fuel prices would not be found anywhere in the world. "The Central government is levying heavy taxes which resulted in the increase in prices," he said.

He criticised the State government which is claiming its share of loot along with the Central government. "The State government stooped to the level of collecting garbage tax to burden people," he ridiculed.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Andhra Pradesh has such a chief minister who came to power by using the name of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

A large number of Congress leaders and activists participated in the protest.