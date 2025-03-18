Live
Funds worth Rs 250 cr misused during YSRCP regime, says Dy CM
Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchyat Raj K Pawan Kalyan said funds to the tune of Rs 250 cr were misused under MNREGA during the previous YSRCP regime.
Explaining on the corruption and misuse of funds in employment guarantee scheme in the State Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister said that in a specific complaint received regarding misappropriation of funds in Kurnool district an inquiry was conducted and it was established that the field assistant concerned was guilty of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 39,329.37 and was suspended.
Additionally, the social audit team identified irregularities in 16 out of 25 mandals involving 520 persons misappropriating Rs 74,57,280 cr. He said that an amount of Rs 13,35,416 cr has been recovered so far.
The Deputy Chief Minister explaining the measures being taken for preventing corruption in employment guarantee scheme works said that surprise raids were being conducted, besides quality control verification.
He said a State-level flying squad has been introduced to verify the muster rolls and measurements as per norms at field level.