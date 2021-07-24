Furious flood water in the twin districts of Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The flood water is flowing into River Godavari with great velocity and causing havoc to people of twin districts of the Godavari. People are getting panicky owing to the terrible flow of the flood water from other states towards Polavaram and wreaking havoc to the people of tribal East Agency. The water is entering the Sri Gandi Posamma temple in Devipatnam mandal and the whole temple is submerged in the water. People in the area are becoming panicky and are greatly worried about the floods. According to the sources, at least 55,000 families and 370 villages in East Godavari may face the furious swirling flood waters .

In view of the rising water levels in the River Godavari and with several villages in Agency areas in danger of inundation. Forty one villages in Devipatnam mandal , upstream Dowleswaram barrage are in danger of inundation . Flood water has already entered villages in Rampa Agency and Chituru Agency of East Godavari district. All sand dunes in the Godavari and also the shores of the river were submerged. The waters engulfed the villages already; the majority of the villages in the mandal have moved to other safe places and also nearby hillock areas. Though there have not been completed the construction of the houses in R&R colonies, some of the victims have occupied their uncompleted houses as a temporary shelter to avoid the crisis.

District officials are on high alert and monitoring the whole situation. The officials should be alert and in the event of dangerous floods they should move to the rehabilitation centers for shelter and safety. The NDRF and SDRF teams are kept ready for the people who need immediate protection and to be rescued from the ravaging flood water.

According to the officials the flood level is rising steadily in River Godavari . And it crossed 29 meters at Polavaram cofferdam by Saturday morning and it is likely to reach 35 to 40 metres by evening. The officials are expecting over 10 lakh cusecs discharge at Polavaram. With the flood level touching 42.30.3 feet and 8,68,494 cusecs of water discharged at Bhadrachalam upstream of Polavaram the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) are on high alert. Flood discharged at Dowleswaram Barrage was 1,12,047 cusecs. SABC officials said that a control room has been set up to monitor the flood water round the clock at SABC at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram.

Rampachodeavaram Sub Collector Katta Simhachalm said that people need not worry . He said that essential commodities will be kept in stock and made available for the flood affected people in the Agency. In view of the inundation of the low lying areas in all 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal of Rampa Agency people are facing flood due to the Polavaram Cofferdam.