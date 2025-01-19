Collector’s call to make Tirupati a clean city

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar urged people to keep their surroundings also clean along with their home. Along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu, Corporators RC Munikrishna and Anna Anitha, the Collector participated in cleaning programme and tree plantation drive organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, as part of Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas initiative on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dr Venkateswar noted clean houses, its vicinity and environment are essential for a healthy life. It also envisages 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection by April and dustbin-free towns by October 2025.

Stating that the programme began in the New Year with the theme ‘Clean Start’, the Collector gave a call to people, public representatives and officials to participate in the cleaning programme voluntarily to keep houses, offices and neighbourhood clean and neat, which in turn will pave way for clean city, State and country.

Commissioner Mourya said as part of the initiative a mass cleaning programme was conducted in Settipalli and Prakasham Park.

She appealed to the people not to dump waste in public places or in drains.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, MEs Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav and others were present.