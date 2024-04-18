Future of the State in Question under YCP Rule: Kavali NDA Alliance Candidate

Kavali NDA alliance candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavya Krishna Reddy) has raised concerns about the future of the state under YCP rule. He criticized the Jagan government for allegedly engaging in new scams under the guise of the Navratna scheme, stating that the downfall of the YCP government is inevitable.

As part of his election campaign, Kavya Krishna Reddy visited several villages in Bogolu Mandal, where he was warmly welcomed by the residents. Telugu brothers also organized a large bike rally in support of his candidacy. Despite facing challenges from the ruling party, Kavya Krishna Reddy continued his campaign, urging voters to support the NDA alliance candidate, Vemi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy, in the upcoming election on May 13.

Kavya Krishna Reddy promised that if the NDA alliance comes to power, new opportunities will be brought to the state through the implementation of the Super Six schemes. He cautioned the public against falling for any deceitful tactics used by YCP leaders during the election season, emphasizing that they have a history of betraying the trust of the electorate.

In a show of unity, leaders and workers from Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP joined Kavya Krishna Reddy in his campaign efforts.