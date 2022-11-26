G-20 meet: Jagan, Naidu set to come face to face

Vijayawada: December 5 will witness an interesting day as the main rivals Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the preparatory meeting of G-20 presidency to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union government has invited presidents of all political parties and the meeting was aimed at collecting views of various political parties on the role of India in G-20. This will be the first meeting convened by the Centre where the two main leaders of the state would be coming face to face.

However, this meeting assumes importance as one has to watch if Modi would meet both these leaders separately and discuss the political situation and developments in Andhra Pradesh or not.

It may be recalled here that when Modi convened a meeting regarding Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations for which Naidu was invited, Modi had walked to Naidu and had a brief interaction with him and suggested that he meet him again for detailed talks. That led to speculations that the TDP was cosying towards the BJP again.

However, the state BJP leaders were divided on this issue and had no clue whether the BJP leadership was willing to allow the TDP to have some electoral understanding with it or not.

The recent visit of the Prime Minister to Visakhapatnam in which the Chief Minister too participated was given a different interpretation. It was claimed by the YSRCP that the BJP was not against the YSRCP.

In the backdrop of this situation, the December 5 meeting assumes importance and has generated great political interest.