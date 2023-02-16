G20 Summit arrangements at a brisk pace

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P Raja Babu said beautification works undertaken in the city for G20 Summit are being done in a transparent manner.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the commissioner informed that encroachment of footpaths would be cleared and vending zones will be set up without causing any inconvenience to the people.

As part of the arrangements made, crores of rupees are being invested to facilitate G20 summit.

He said a door lock system has been installed in the corporation building to know how long the staff is performing their duties in the office. Besides, time has been allotted from 4 pm to 6 pm for the public to meet the officials and share any grievances. The works pertaining to G20 Summit would be completed at the earliest, the commissioner informed.