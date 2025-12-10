Gaibuvalli appointed Hindi advisor to Union Cooperation Ministry

Vijayawada: In a rare honour for Telugu people, the Central government has appointed S Gaibuvalli, founder–general secretary of Hindi Seva Sadan, Sitarampuram, Vijayawada, and general secretary of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Hyderabad, as Hindi Advisor to the Union Ministry of Cooperation, headed by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

A Gazette notification confirming his appointment has been issued by the Centre on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaibuvalli said he had been actively involved in the promotion of Hindi since the age of 18, organising several programmes across Telugu States for the development of the language. He noted that he had consistently taken issues related to Hindi to the attention of both State and Central Ministers and officials, working towards their resolution. Expressing gratitude, he thanked Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the Government of India for recognising his commitment and appointing him to the prestigious role. Gaibuvalli said he would work with greater dedication toward the promotion of Hindi within the Ministry of Cooperation.

The Hindi Advisory Committee is chaired by Amit Shah and includes Union Ministers of State Krishna Pal Gurjar and Muraleedhar Mohol, along with three Rajya Sabha MPs, three Lok Sabha MPs, nominees from the Ministry and Rajbhasha Department, and senior officials of the Ministry.

Hindi scholars and enthusiasts congratulated Gaibuvalli, describing his appointment as a proud moment for the Telugu community.