Gaiety, religious fervour mark Bhogi festival

Gaiety, religious fervour mark Bhogi festival
Kailasa Vahana Seva conducted at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have organised Bhogi Pandlu and Kailasa Vahana Seva programmes on the occasion of Bhogi festival on Monday. Bhogi Pandla programme was organised for children up to the age of five years, according to Srisailam temple executive officer M Srinivasa Rao. More than 100 children from Guntur, Tanuku and Hyderabad besides various places including the locals have attended the programme.

Later in the evening, Kailasa Vahana Seva was organised to Lord and Goddess. The festival idols of the deities decorated in a special member have been seated on the Kailasa Vahanam at Akka Mahadevi Kalyana Mandapam and offered special prayers. Immediately after Kailasa Vahana Seva, Gramotsavam was also organised on the temple streets.

