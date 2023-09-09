Live
- Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy
- Biden applauds India's space milestones; India and US may send astronauts to ISS
- ‘Jawan’ is all set for the weekend bash
- G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration unveils a 12-point vision for a better global future
- On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
- Galla Jayadev slams YCP govt for arresting Chandrababu
- When is Grandparents’ Day 2023 in India? Date, History, Facts, Quotes, and Celebration
- Opposition in AP condemn Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
- ‘Haddi’ serves as platform to voices of transgender community- Director Akshat Ajay Sharma
- Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood needs heroes like Elvish Yadav
Guntur M.P. Galla Jayadev condemned the arrest of former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that he was illegally arrested and the government was trying to lower his image.
Guntur: Guntur M.P. Galla Jayadev condemned the arrest of former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that he was illegally arrested and the government was trying to lower his image.
He further said that the way he was arrested was painful. In a statement, he recalled that the latter had tried for the development of Telugu states.
