Galla Jayadev slams YCP govt for arresting Chandrababu

MP Galla Jayadev (File photo)
Highlights

Guntur M.P. Galla Jayadev condemned the arrest of former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that he was illegally arrested and the government was trying to lower his image.

Guntur: Guntur M.P. Galla Jayadev condemned the arrest of former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that he was illegally arrested and the government was trying to lower his image.

He further said that the way he was arrested was painful. In a statement, he recalled that the latter had tried for the development of Telugu states.

X