Gandhi Hill spruced up for CM visit tomorrow

Vijayawada: The jewel of Vijayawada, Gandhi Hill at Wynchipet is being spruced up into a more attractive destination ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, and members of the Gandhi Hill Development Committee, inspected the ongoing works on Tuesday. Special focus is being given to beautification around the Gandhi Memorial Stupa with greenery programmes and decorative lighting.

The MP said Gandhi Hill should not only emerge as a major tourist spot but also serve as a platform for cultural activities. Gandhi Hill Development Committee Chairman KPC Gandhi, Vice-Chairman Dr Jandhyala Shankar, and other officials also took part in the inspection.

