Gang of 5 thieves held, booty worth `1.62 cr recovered

Eluru: The Nuzvid Sub-Division police arrested a five-member in-ter-district gang of thieves and recovered approximately 2 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs1.5 crore and 13 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh, with a total value of Rs 1.62 crore.

According to police, over the past three years, a series of nighttime burglaries occurred in locked houses across the Eluru district and surrounding areas. Using advanced tech-nology and surveillance, the movements of the criminals were tracked.

Special teams were formed under the Nuzvid Sub-Division police, leading to the arrest of Thella Yesu, a known of-fender from Eluru town. Upon interrogation, Thella Yesu provided information about his accomplices.

The special teams, with the assistance of the Pedavegi Ru-ral Inspector, arrested Thella Yesu’s gang members Gan-dipudi Rajkumar @ Nani and Sayala Rambabu. Following their interrogation, stolen items were recovered.

There were 28 cases registered in Eluru district, 12 in Krishna district, three in East Godavari district, totalling 43 cases. The gang had been conducting recce during the day and committing thefts at night. Previously arrested accomplices include Dasari Balaraju @ Balayesu and Vemula Yesu. The gang, led by Thella Yesu, was active from 2007 to 2016, during which Yesu was involved in 18 cases and served jail time. After his release, he refrained from crimi-nal activities from 2016 to 2021, working as an auto driver. In 2021, Yesu formed a gang with Gandipudi Rajkumar, Sayala Rambabu, Dasari Balaraju, and Vemula Yesu, tar-geting 43 houses across three districts.

On December 30, 2024, the accused were apprehended near Gollapudi village of Musunuru mandal by CI K Rama-krishna and his team under the supervision of DSP KVVNV Prasad of the Nuzvid Sub-Division. The arrests were exe-cuted efficiently with the assistance of Musunuru SI M Chiranjeevi, Chatrai SI Ramakrishna, Nuzvid Rural SI M Lak-shman, and Pedavegi Inspector Venkateswara Rao.

Eluru District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore commended the efforts of DSP Prasad, CI Ramakrishna and the entire Nuzvid Sub-Division team for their dedication and success-ful operation.