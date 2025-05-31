  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gangavaram bags platinum award for environmental excellence

Gangavaram bags platinum award for environmental excellence
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) won the platinum award in environmental excellence at the 9th Apex India Green Leaf Awards...

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) won the platinum award in environmental excellence at the 9th Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2024.

The award recognises the port’s outstanding achievements in sustainability, innovation and best environmental practices along with state-of-the-art green infrastructure. The award highlights the port’s continuous efforts in promoting sustainable operations through various environmental initiatives, including air and water quality management, waste reduction and recycling programmes, green belt development, and energy efficiency measures.

The port’s proactive approach to environmental protection aligns with its vision of fostering sustainable economic growth while preserving natural resources for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, AGPL management said, “We are dedicated to leading the way in sustainable infrastructure and responsible operations, ensuring that environmental care is an integral part of our business strategy. The port’s proactive environmental programmes and community engagement efforts have positioned it as a benchmark for sustainable port operations in the country.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick