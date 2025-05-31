Gangavaram bags platinum award for environmental excellence

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) won the platinum award in environmental excellence at the 9th Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2024.

The award recognises the port’s outstanding achievements in sustainability, innovation and best environmental practices along with state-of-the-art green infrastructure. The award highlights the port’s continuous efforts in promoting sustainable operations through various environmental initiatives, including air and water quality management, waste reduction and recycling programmes, green belt development, and energy efficiency measures.

The port’s proactive approach to environmental protection aligns with its vision of fostering sustainable economic growth while preserving natural resources for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, AGPL management said, “We are dedicated to leading the way in sustainable infrastructure and responsible operations, ensuring that environmental care is an integral part of our business strategy. The port’s proactive environmental programmes and community engagement efforts have positioned it as a benchmark for sustainable port operations in the country.”