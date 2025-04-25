Ganja eradication a social responsibility: Collector

Paderu (ASR District): ASR district collector AS Dinesh Kumar called on eradicating ganja cultivation as a collective social responsibility and urged everyone to treat it as a duty. He said that ganja cultivation in the district has seen a significant decline in recent times.

The collector chaired a review meeting on Thursday at the District Collectorate, focusing on the elimination of ganja and the promotion of alternative crops. Officials from the Police, Agriculture, Forest, Horticulture, Medical & Health, Education, ICDS, DWMA, and DRDA departments attended the meeting.

The collector directed the officials to work in coordination and take proactive measures to completely curb ganja cultivation and promote sustainable and legal agricultural alternatives in the region. He stressed the importance of educating students in degree colleges, junior colleges, and high schools about the harmful effects of ganja use. He directed officials to identify and register cases against cultivators and suppliers of ganja and ensure strict action.

He also instructed that farmers who quit ganja cultivation should be supported with alternative crop options, self-employment schemes, and bank loans. Special teams will be formed at the village level to monitor and implement anti-ganja measures, he added.

The collector ordered plans to develop shade and fruit plantations in 15,000 acres and advised that fees for supplementary exams be paid for students who failed in Class 10. He also suggested organising awareness camps on ganja at weekly markets.

SC Welfare Officer Amit Bardar said the government has issued orders to seize both movable and immovable properties of those involved in ganja cultivation and smuggling.

He added that providing shelter to smugglers in tribal areas is a punishable offense. He informed that awareness programmes on ganja eradication have been conducted in 221 villages across the district. In March alone, 782 kg of ganja was seized, and cases were filed against nine individuals. Strict surveillance has also been placed at bus stands, he said.

Officials also unveiled wall posters created to raise awareness of ganja eradication.

Joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Goud, Sub-Collector Sauryaman, District Agriculture Officer SBS Nand, Horticulture Officer Ramesh Kumar Rao, District Education Officer P Brahmaji Rao, Housing Department Engineer B Babu, DSO Venkata Rao, and Eagle Inspector S Ramesh and others participated in the meeting.