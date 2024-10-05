Gannavaram Airport Integrated Works progressing rapidly, says MP Bala Shouri

Live
MP Bala Shouri announced that the integrated development works at Gannavaram Airport are progressing rapidly, with a targeted completion date of June next year.
MP Bala Shouri announced that the integrated development works at Gannavaram Airport are progressing rapidly, with a targeted completion date of June next year. The announcement came during the Vijayawada International Airport Advisory Committee meeting, held on Saturday, where Bala Shouri chaired the session and MP Kesineni Sivanath served as vice chairman.
During the meeting, Bala Shouri highlighted ongoing discussions aimed at enhancing international flight services at the airport. "We are actively consulting stakeholders to expand our international flight offerings," he stated.
Kesineni Sivnath emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in these developments, saying, “We will conduct weekly reviews to ensure that tasks are progressing effectively.” The committee remains committed to facilitating improvements at the airport to enhance travel services in the region.