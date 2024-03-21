Gannavaram TDP candidate Venkatrao starts campaigns for her husband

Gnaneshwari, the wife of Gannavaram Constituency TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, recently commenced her election campaign in Enikepadu village of Vijayawada rural mandal. She emphasized that only TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has the capability to bring back the former glory to the state, which has seen a decline in development. Gnaneshwari urged voters to diligently support the Telugu Desam Party and ensure TDP candidates win with a significant majority.

Expressing her concerns about the increasing attacks on women under the current government, Gnaneshwari highlighted the importance of providing proper status to women, a feat achieved during the tenure of the TDP government. She praised Chandrababu Naidu's initiatives, such as the Dwakra scheme, aimed at supporting women economically.





During the campaign, Gnaneshwari called for the victory of TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, who is supported by BJP Janasena, in the Gannavaram constituency. She pledged to address the issues faced by the people and work diligently towards resolving them.



The residents of the village warmly welcomed Gnaneshwari during her election campaign. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including village party president Chaganti Pati Venkata Krishna Koneru Sivaramakrishna (Pedda Babu), Koneru Venkata Narayana, and other party members and activists.



Overall, Gnaneshwari's campaign focused on the need for strong leadership under Chandrababu Naidu to accelerate the state's development and address the challenges faced by its citizens.