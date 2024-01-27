Ganta Srinivas Rao flays YSRCP govt. over DSC notification one month before elections

In his statement, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao criticizes the government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of deceiving the youth called DSC notification just one month before the election notification. He questioned the timeline of the exam and the filling of the posts, suggesting that it may not be completed by the time of the elections. He also voices his frustration with what he perceives as empty promises and deceiving tactics employed by Jagan's government.

Ganta raises concerns about the unemployed and asserts that they are being taken for granted by the government's pre-election notification without a proper plan. He dismisses these actions as mere election gimmicks. Ganta expresses confidence in the Telugu Desam Party ౼ Janasena coalition, believing that they will come to power and Chandrababu Naidu will take charge of resolving the backlog of vacant posts and ensuring employment for the unemployed.