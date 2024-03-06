Ganta Srinivasa Rao flays YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao slammed Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for releasing a 28-page vision document for Visakhapatnam, calling it a deceptive move to win over the public before the upcoming elections. He criticized Jaganmohan Reddy for making false promises and not fulfilling any of the commitments made to Visakha, such as establishing a railway zone, special status, and metro rail.

Rao highlighted the lack of development in Visakhapatnam under the current government, noting that only 17 helipads were built in the past five years instead of focusing on infrastructural projects. He also pointed out the collapse of recently constructed bus shelters and the floating bridge at Visakhapatnam Beach as examples of the government's incompetence.

Additionally, Rao criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's plans to build 12 flyovers from Gajuwaka to Maduravada and attract industries, stating that such promises have only driven away potential investors like Luluru. He highlighted the achievements of the previous government under Chandrababu Naidu, including the establishment of educational institutions like IAM, IPE, IIT, and NIIT, which have significantly contributed to the state's development.

Rao concluded by emphasizing the distrust of the people of Visakhapatnam towards Jaganmohan Reddy and his false promises, stating that the city deserves better leadership and genuine efforts for its development.