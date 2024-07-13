Garbage management programme from Pithapuram says Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said a pilot project on solid and liquid waste management will be implemented in Pithapuram Assembly constituency consisting of 54 gram panchayats and two municipalities. He said people’s participation is must for success of the programme. Stating that he will start the programme right from his party office in Mangalagiri, he said it is the responsibility of each and every one to turn garbage as resource to create wealth through right management systems.

Speaking to media persons at panchayat raj commissioner’s office at Tadepalli on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that around Rs 2,643 crore revenue can be earned per year in rural areas itself, if the garbage was collected within 12 hours to turn it into wealth through best management systems. As part of the programme, 70 master trainers will be appointed for garbage management. Besides, employment can be created to around 2.42 lakh women.

After going through ‘Garbage to Gold’ photo exhibition organised by Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) project on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that garbage management should be imbibed in our culture instead of simply throwing it on roads. Expressing concern over death of large number cows, which are treated as sacred animal by consuming plastic covers and bags, Pawan Kalyan said that people should come forward to create awareness among people on better management of garbage. He said that he is pained to see huge garbage dump on the side of irrigation canal in Bhimavaram and how it is polluting the canal and surrounding school premises.

Pawan Kalyan said though it is tough task, he is planning to bring awareness on garbage management through bringing awareness among people to make the surroundings clean and to generate revenue through garbage to make villages self-sufficient.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed concern over neglect of panchayats by previous YSRCP government. He said that the previous government failed to release 30 per cent matching grant for repairing and laying roads in rural areas and diverted the funds. He said the government failed to clear the bills of contractors also.

Earlier, SLRM project director Srinivasan gave a power point presentation on better garbage management systems to generate wealth through garbage. He said by planting coconut trees on the banks of irrigation canals, villages can get good revenue and become self-sufficient.

Secretary, panchayat raj and rural development Sasibhushan Kumar, commissioner panchayat raj, Kannababu and others were present.

