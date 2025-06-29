Gates students receive Rs 22 lakh MSME funding

Live
Highlights
To encourage young innovators and transform their creative ideas into real-world solutions, the government launched MSME Idea Hackathon 4.0. Applications were invited for this initiative, and lakhs of engineering students across the country submitted their ideas.
Gooty (Anantapur district): To encourage young innovators and transform their creative ideas into real-world solutions, the government launched MSME Idea Hackathon 4.0. Applications were invited for this initiative, and lakhs of engineering students across the country submitted their ideas. Out of these, 488 ideas were selected nationwide, and 47 from Andhra Pradesh. Notably, two ideas submitted by Tilak Mani Sai Gorantla and Naseem Khayum, students of Gates Institute of Technology, Gooty, were selected among Kurnool and Anantapur districts. The college management congratulated the students on this achievement.
