Gautam Sawang appointed APPSC chairman

Vijayawada: Days after being shunted out as the director general of police, D Gautam Sawang has been appointed as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Saturday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan made the appointment in exercise of the powers conferred under Articles 316 (1) and 316 (2) of the Constitution of India. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued a government order in this regard.

The government issued the order after consultation with Sawang, who was removed as the police chief in a surprise move on February 15.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer will hold the post of APPSC for a period of six years. However, as per the APPSC's regulations, he will be deemed retired from service.

Sawang's new appointment is seen as an honourable exit along with extension of service as the 1986-batch IPS officer is due to retire in July next year.

Currently, the APPSC is headed by in-charge chairman A V Ramana Reddy after the exit of former chairman Uday Bhaskar.

On Tuesday, the state government shifted Sawang from DGP post and appointed Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy as the new police chief.

Sawang was directed to report to the government in the general administration department for further postings.

Rajendranath Reddy, director general of police (Intelligence), has been placed in full additional charge of the post of DGP until further orders.

Sawang's transfer came nearly two weeks after government employees held a huge protest in Vijayawada despite police denying permission and imposing restrictions in the city.

Thousands of employees from across the state managed to reach the city for 'Chalo Vijayawada' on February 3. This was seen as a big failure of the police.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly taken serious note of the incident. The next day he had called the DGP and sought an explanation from him.