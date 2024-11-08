‘Generation Green’ campaign to combat e-waste

Inavolu (Guntur district): SRM University-AP in collaboration with OPPO India and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), is partnering to support Generation Green—a national-level initiative aimed at empowering youth to become advocates of sustainability through green skills and actionable commitments.

The first phase of the campaign saw AICTE and OPPO India partner with 1M1B to promote sustainable practices among youth by offering green internships to students across India.

The second phase of the ‘Generation Green’ campaign witnessed SRM AP’s partnership with OPPO and AICTE for educating youngsters about the need for responsible electronic waste management.

In alignment with this initiative the varsity conducted E-Waste Quest-2024, wherein it enlightened the students on the issue of waste management of discarded electronic items such as mobile phones, chargers, batteries, and wires.

Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said that it is a commendable initiative taken by SRM University and OPPO to spread awareness about electronic waste.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs, OPPO India, Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Dean-Paari School of Business, Dr Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian, Associate Professor and Head - Department of Environmental Science and Engineering also spoke.