Geospatial technology key to solving water and soil challenges

Tirupati: Emphasisingthat geospatial technologies are key to solving water and soil challenges and achieving sustainable development, speakers at a national conference called for integrating advanced spatial tools and Artificial Intelligence into education, research, and policy planning to support the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The XXth DGSI International Geography Conference on the theme ‘Geospatial Technologies in Water and Soil Resource Management for Sustainable Development and Viksit Bharat’ was organised by the Department of Geography at Sri Venkateswara University on Monday.

Eminent academicians, scientists, and research scholars from across the country participated.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao highlighted the growing role of geospatial technologies in tackling water scarcity, soil degradation, climate change, and sustainable resource management. Scientific spatial planning supported by GIS, remote sensing, and data analytics is essential for sustainable development. He also urged universities to integrate AI-based applications into Geography education to equip students with modern analytical skills.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University of South Bihar Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh noted that geography is evolving from traditional approaches to Geo-spatial-AI interdisciplinary frameworks, which are vital for ensuring food security and achieving Viksit Bharat.

President of DGSI Dipendra Nath Das stressed responsible natural resource management, while Secretary General B C Vaidya highlighted the role of youth in applying geospatial technologies. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu and Convenor Prof N Chendrayudu underlined interdisciplinary collaboration and policy-oriented research for sustainable national development.