German Ambassador impressed by natural farming practices in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: A delegation led by German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann visited Pedaballi village in Puttaparthi mandal on Tuesday to study natural farming practices being implemented by local farmers.

The visit was organised under the supervision of Special Chief Secretary for Agriculture B Rajashekhar and District Collector A Shyam Prasad.

At the farm of farmer Anjaneyulu Naik, CT & IO V Lakshmana Naik demonstrated the preparation of organic inputs such as Beejamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, and Seed Pellets. The Ambassador observed Anjaneyulu’s pigeon pea crop grown under the PMDS model and expressed surprise at the soil’s natural fertility.

The team also inspected the groundnut model field of Vijaya Bai and the paddy model of Sudhakar Reddy, interacting with farmers about their experiences. Later, the delegation visited Hanumanth Naik’s BRC Centre and interacted with women self-help groups implementing natural farming methods.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ackermann commended the women farmers for their dedication and said every family should adopt natural farming to protect soil and human health.

B Rajashekhar urged all farmers in Andhra Pradesh to follow natural farming methods for better yields and sustainability.

Collector A Shyam Prasad emphasised expanding natural farming across Sri Sathya Sai district through coordinated efforts by the Agriculture and Horticulture departments and appreciated CT & IO V Lakshmana Naik for his innovative work in promoting these methods.

Officials from Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, and several women farmers participated in the event.