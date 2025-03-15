German language learning centre to come up at SVU

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is set to establish German language learning centre in collaboration with ‘Study Wings Overseas’ organisation. It will be housed within SVU Engineering College.

As part of this initiative, representatives from Study Wings met with SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu at the V-C’s office on Friday. During the discussions, the officials emphasised the abundant educational and employment opportunities available in Germany and encouraged students to take full advantage of them. They also noted that the state government has been focusing on enhancing international educational prospects.

To support this vision, SVU, in partnership with Study Wings, will facilitate German language education on campus. Following the meeting, Study Wings representatives conducted an interactive session with engineering students to provide insights into overseas education and career opportunities. The event was attended by Study Wings representatives Narendra Reddy and Valleru Sukanya, faculty members, and a large number of engineering students.