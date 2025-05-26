GGU students present papers at int’l summit

Rajamahendravaram: Engineering and Computer Science first-year students from Godavari Global University (GGU) earned praise for presenting research papers at the English Language Teaching Summit – 2025, an international online conference held on May 23 and 24.

GGU Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr KVB Raju announced the achievement, noting the university’s active involvement in global academic platforms.

The summit was jointly organised by the International Society for Educational Leadership (ISEL – USA, Australia, and India) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, with support from Cambridge University Press and Assessment (UK). Themed “English Language Teaching in the Age of AI”, the event featured participants from across the globe.

GGU students K Yashwanth Reddy, M Snehith Babu, Harsh Srivastava, and Manish presented analytical papers during the summit.

Their work drew appreciation for its depth and insight.

Prof Aditi Abhisikta from GGU’s English department served as the chairperson for the student paper presentation session.

She stated that the participating scholars and experts at the summit commended the students for their analytical skills and hard work.