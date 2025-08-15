Girl injured in leopard attack

Yerragondapalem: A 3-year-old girl miraculously escaped from the mouth of a leopard with injuries when her father screamed for help in the night.

Kudumula Anjaiah is a tribal man living with his family in their hamlet at Chinarutla in the Nallamala forest. On Wednesday night, a leopard came into the hamlet and took his child, Anjamma, who was sleeping beside her mother in front of their home. Anjaiah, who got alerted by the sound and feared witnessing his daughter in the mouth of the wildcat, made a huge cry for help. Bewildered by the call of Anjaiah, the leopard ran away, leaving the child just a few meters away from the hamlet.

The village head, Mantanna Dora, alerted the Markapuram DFO and shifted the injured child to the Government Hospital in Sunnipenta immediately. On Thursday morning, Dornala SI V Mahesh and his staff visited the child and moved her to the Government Hospital in Dornala for better treatment. The doctor announced that she was not in danger of life, but was kept under observation.