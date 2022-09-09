Girl swims River to attend exam

Vizianagaram: In a rare incident, a 21-year-old woman has crossed River Champavathi in a dangerous situation with the help of her two brothers to attend an examination in Visakhapatnam. Her two brothers shifted her to other side of River Champavathi by carried on their shoulders by risking their lives.

According to the sources, Taddi Kalavathi who hailing from Marrivalasa village in Gajapathinagaram Mandal has been working in a private company at Visakhapatnam. She came to her native village two days ago and is prepared to go to Visakhapatnam on Friday as she has an exam on Saturday.

However, her village Marrivalasa lost its connection with plain area as River Champavathi is swelling. After came to know about her examination, her two brothers came forward to shift her to the other side of Champavathi where she would get vehicles to go to Visakhapatnam. The duo carried her on their shoulders and crossed the river in neck deep water flowing by risking their lives. Now the video went viral on various social media platforms.

The river is gushing with the flood water as the inflow is abnormally raising due to the continuous rains for the past two days. Rayi valasa, Panuku valasa, Sarada valasa and Sigadam Valasa villages are disconnected with the other villages of the mandal due to heavy flow in this river.



