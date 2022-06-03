Girls acquire variety of skills under GEM

Visakhapatnam: In an initiative to reach out to underprivileged sections, girl students belonging to BPL families from government schools near NTPC Simhadri have been given free training of various skills at the summer residential training programme under the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2022.

As a part of it, NTPC - Sanyukta Mahila Samiti, Noida president Kiran Singh interacted with the girls here on Thursday. She said it was essential for the education system to empower girl children in developing social, emotional and thinking skills.The objective of GEM is to extend support to the girls and make them aware of essential education, health and self-defence programmes. During the interaction, Kiran Singh said with a well-designed curriculum, the initiative reaches out to the girls residing in and around NTPC.

The participants have been given training of yoga, self-defence, art and crafts, singing and dancing, computer skills, public speaking, sports, team spirit, social etiquettes etc. Later, Kiran Singh distributed tricycles to the differently-abled persons.