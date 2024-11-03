Girl’s rape & murder triggers widespread condemnation

Tirupati : Rape and murder of a girl child in AM Puram of Vadamalapeta mandal in Tirupati district has triggered widespread condemnation, while Opposition leaders strongly criticised the government for its failure in ensuring the safety and security of women and children.

Former Minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja condemned the brutal incident and accused that crimes against women have increased after the NDA government came to power. Making a scathing attack on Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, she reminded that the Deputy CM said the government will act ruthlessly to create fear in anyone, who indulges in crimes against women. But the Vadamalapeta incident clearly revealed his government’s inefficiency, she pointed out.

“Pawan said he will see that no incident of rape and murder will take place and criminals will not dare even to look at any women. But nearly 100 women were sexually assaulted after the NDA government came to power and the rapes are continuing. It clearly shows that the government has totally failed in protecting women and children, who are now living in fear in the State,” Roja said, lambasting the government and particularly attacking Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Roja along with party senior leader and former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited the village and consoled victim’s parents.

YSRCP leaders expressed shock and sorrow over the incident and stated that they would fight till the victim’s family gets justice.