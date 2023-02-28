Glowing tributes paid to Florence Nightingale

Poranki (Krishna district): YSR University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy said that the nursing students of RH Nursing College should feel proud for studying in such a college with high standards. She participated in the first lamp lighting and oath taking programme at the nursing college here on Monday.





The Registrar said that the lighting of the lamp is a tribute to the great nurse, Florence Nightingale. She administered an oath to the nurses that they would always be ready to serve the patients and the injured in future. Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director Dr P Ramesh Babu complimented the students for choosing a noble profession. He announced that five best students would be presented with special prizes every three months.





Dr Vasundhara Devi, Florence Nightingale award winners Usha Devi, Jhansi Reddy, college principal Sozy Praveen, faculty, students and their parents participated in the programme.



