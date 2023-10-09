GM of AP Electronics & IT Agency receives honorary doctorate

Visakhapatnam: General Manager of Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (IT Promotions), ITE&C Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh V Sreedhar Reddy received honorary doctorate from British National University of Queens Mary for his significant contributions to the business development, information technology and finance sector. Sreedhar Reddy served 23 years in contributing to a number of multinational companies, including Oracle, Deloitte, Accenture and Societe Generale. The honorary doctorate was given to him recently during the presentation Pride of India 2023 Awards and convocation ceremony held in Goa.

Addressing the achievers and doctorate degree holders, Sreedhar Reddy mentioned that one could attain the doctorate in their specialised fields with commitment, dedication and knowledge. He mentioned that knowledge is divine and underlined the need to apply the knowledge learnt and share it with communities.

Some of the universities that offered doctorates included Jordan River University, USA, British National University of Queen Mary USA and UK, California Public University, USA and Boston Imperial University, USA.

Further, Sreedhar Reddy bagged ‘Man of Excellence Award 2023’ from Indian Achievers’ Forum. The General Manager of Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (IT Promotions) received the award in recognition of his outstanding professional achievement and contribution towards nation building.