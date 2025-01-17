Live
GMC Standing Committee election on Feb 3
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu informed that GMC Standing Committee election will be held on February 3 from 10.30 am to 3 pm at the GMC council hall.
Addressing the media at the GMC office on Thursday, he said they have announced the election voters list which was displayed on the GMC office notice board.
He said nominations will be accepted at the GMC additional commissioner chamber in the GMC office from January 22 to 24.
Nominations will be scrutinised on January 24. Nominations scrutiny will be held on January 27 and valid nominations will be announced on the same day. Nominations withdrawal will be accepted on January 30, and the final list of candidates will be announced on the same day.
