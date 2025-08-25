GMC to conduct PGRS today

Live
Guntur: To resolve local issues of Guntur city residents, the GMC is conducting “Dial Your Commissioner” and “Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS)” programmes on Monday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Commissioner’s chamber. During this time, citizens can directly submit their complaints and suggestions to the commissioner over the phone by calling 0863-2224202.
Later, till 1:00 pm, the “Public Grievances Redressal System” will be held at the Council meeting hall. Citizens can directly submit their applications and grievances at this platform. Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu requested the city residents to make use of both these platforms to resolve their issues.
