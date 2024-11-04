Live
- Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury
- YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again
- Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits
- Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
- Bandi Sanjay resents paddy procurement delay
- Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet
- Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes
- Caste Census: CM tells officials to constitute ‘dedicated commission’
- 12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
- Experts flag data privacy concerns after IAF, Uber sign pact
Just In
GMC to conduct PGRS today
Highlights
Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct ‘Dial your commissioner’ programme on Monday from 9.30 am to 10.30 am at the GMC office here to solve local problems.
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct ‘Dial your commissioner’ programme on Monday from 9.30 am to 10.30 am at the GMC office here to solve local problems.
People may ring 0863- 2224202 and inform their local problems to the GMC commissioner. The GMC will conduct a Public Grievance Redressal System at the GMC from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The GMC commissioner will receive the petitions from the people directly and take steps to solve the petitions. He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS