GMC to conduct PGRS today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct ‘Dial your commissioner’ programme on Monday from 9.30 am to 10.30 am at the GMC office here to solve local problems.

People may ring 0863- 2224202 and inform their local problems to the GMC commissioner. The GMC will conduct a Public Grievance Redressal System at the GMC from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The GMC commissioner will receive the petitions from the people directly and take steps to solve the petitions. He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC.