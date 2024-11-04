  • Menu
GMC to conduct PGRS today

Guntur Municipal Corporation
Guntur Municipal Corporation 

Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct ‘Dial your commissioner’ programme on Monday from 9.30 am to 10.30 am at the GMC office here to solve local problems.

People may ring 0863- 2224202 and inform their local problems to the GMC commissioner. The GMC will conduct a Public Grievance Redressal System at the GMC from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The GMC commissioner will receive the petitions from the people directly and take steps to solve the petitions. He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC.

