GMC to go tough on unauthorised constructions

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu warned that unauthorised constructions and layouts within the GMC limits will not be tolerated. He appealed to the public to report any such illegal constructions directly to the commissioner through WhatsApp number No 9849908391, along with proper evidence such as photos or videos.

He said that all constructions within the city must be taken up only after obtaining the necessary permissions from the GMC. If any construction is undertaken without approval, such structures will be demolished, and legal action will be initiated against those responsible. He also warned that departmental action will be taken against negligent staff and officials.

To facilitate the receipt of complaints on unauthorised constructions and layouts, a dedicated number (98499 08391) has been assigned directly under the commissioner’s supervision. He assured that all such complaints will be personally reviewed and appropriate action will be taken.

He further urged citizens to apply for building and layout permission properly, assuring that all genuine applications will be processed and approved within the stipulated time.