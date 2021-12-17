GMC will develop infra in all divisions soon: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu directed the officials to take steps to complete development works within the stipulated time.

He along with MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao on Thursday launching the road construction works at Syamalanagar. Speaking on this occasion, he said GMC will take up development works in all divisions in Guntur city.

He instructed the officials to take steps to avoid inconvenience to the people due to development works. He directed the officials to take steps to maintain quality in works and warned of action if they fail to maintain quality. He said the GMC will take up repairs to the damaged roads very soon.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said the GMC will take up development works at a cost of Rs 25 crore in Guntur city very soon and tender process was completed for some works and tenders for other works yet to be called. He said the GMC will take steps to take up repairs to the roads damaged due to UGD works and added that the GMC has allotted Rs 50 lakh for each division to take up repairs to the roads.

Corporators Udumula Lakshmi Srinivas, Venkata Ramana and GMC officials were present.