Go Puja, Ravana Vahana Seva held in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi Brahmotsavam, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam organised Go Puja and Ravana Vahana Seva on Wednesday. Early in the morning, temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao accompanied by priests and Veda Pundits offered special prayers to the cows at Gokulam and goshalas. Later, they offered prayers to the statue of Lord Krishna.

In the evening, as part of the ongoing week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavam, the authorities have organised Ravana Vahana Seva to the presiding deities. Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi were seated on Ravana Vahanam at Akka Mahadevi Alankara Mandapam and offered special prayers. Immediately after Ravana Vahana Seva, Gramotsavam has been organised at the temple streets.